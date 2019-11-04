UNION — Walter H. Tuggle, age 72 of Union, passed away November 2, 2019. He attended and volunteered frequently at Englewood Christian Assembly of God. He loved boating, skiing, camping, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed driving cars and taking the grandchildren anywhere they needed to go. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Tuggle (Suddeth), children: Sean (Stacy) Tuggle, Michelle (David) Thomas and John Norton, grandchildren: Gabrielle, Paige, Tessa, Faith, and Ethan, sister: Betty J. Walters and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred Paul and Dorothy Tuggle. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Englewood Christian Assembly of God (415 N. Main St., Englewood) with Rev. Tim Scarborough officiating. Interment will follow the service at Minnich Cemetery in Union. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood Christian Assembly of God. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.