Carl L. Raines, Sr.
Carl L. Raines, Sr. of Enterprise passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was 70.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL with Reverend Jim Duhaime officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Carl was born November 28, 1949 in Hartford, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sarah Raines; his son, Carl Raines, Jr; and brother, Lamar Raines. He was a proud Marine that served in the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved photography and his dog, Lady.
Survivors include his wife of more than 40 years, Gillian Raines of Enterprise, AL; son, Lee Roddis (Michelle) of England; daughters, Tracey Kilcrease and Alex Coleman (Andrew) both of Enterprise, AL; brothers, Fred Raines (Kathy) of Bonifay, FL and Bobby Raines (Joan) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Brandon Roberts, Rosie Mae Norton, Curtis Roberts, Samantha Thomas, Austin Thomas and Katelyn Thomas; and great-grandchild, Ava Marie Griffin.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to the charity of your choice
in Carl's memory.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
.