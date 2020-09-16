1/
Isaac Anthony Bennett
Isaac Anthony Bennett

Isaac Anthony Bennett, age 88 of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 310173, Enterprise, AL 36331-0173.

Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Isaac Bennett and his wife, Janice Bennett, a son, Jan Bennett and a brother, Jay Bennett.

Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Jerrell; 3 sons, Jeff Bennett; Jon Bennett; Jerry Bennett; numerous grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Enterprise Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 393-2273
