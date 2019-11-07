|
Celebration of Life
Service
Alma Ingersoll Hix
1930 - 2019
Alma Ingersoll Hix was born in Philadelphia in May of 1930 to Jesse and Catharine "Kate" Otley of Penn Valley Pennsylvania. Alma's father, Jesse Otley, served in WWI in the 314th Infantry Regiment. He saw action in France from where he regularly wrote letters home to Kate Hasselberg, the woman who was to become his loving wife. After the war Jess and Catharine were married and had four children: Gloria, Jess, and twins, Carl and Alma.
Alma grew up in Penn Valley and attended schools in Radnor. Beginning in 9th grade, she attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr. At Shipley, Alma developed many friendships that lasted for seven decades. After graduating from Shipley in 1948. Alma then attended her beloved Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1952 with BA in Art with a focus on Architecture, having been inspired by her father's love of historic homes in north America. In 1977, Alma went on to earn her MLA – Master of Landscape Architecture from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, NY.
While growing up, Alma and her siblings spent summers at Pine Forrest Farm along the Chester River and then at the "Bohemia" farm along the Bohemia River, both in Maryland. Alma cherished her time there and often told stories of her summers "down in Maryland." Alma was the last surviving Otley from the family of Jess and Kate. Alma, along with her brothers and sisters, her seven children, and dozens and dozens of Otley, Ingersoll, and Hix descendants, is part of a vibrant and far-reaching legacy.
In 1953, Alma married her high school and college sweetheart, Howard Ingersoll, whom she met when she was 15. Howard attended Cornell University while Alma was at Smith. After graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, Howard served in the Air Force with Alma by his side. Alma and Howard spent time in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC before settling down in Wayne, Pennsylvania. In the early 60s, Alma and Howard realized their dream of building a cabin overlooking Alma's much-loved Bohemia River. Alma and Howard had four boys: Peter, Anthony, Paul, and Charles. In 1966, Howard died suddenly and tragically of a heart condition leaving Alma alone with the four boys.
In 1967, Alma met the second love of her life, Charles "Frank" Hix of Berwyn PA. Frank had lost his wife Patsy to cancer in 1966 and was busy raising his three daughters Claudia, Lisa, and Julie while working as an engineering executive at GE outside of Philadelphia. They were married in 1967. With this serendipitous union, Alma and Frank and the seven children joined together to become a large and boisterous family that made a lasting footprint wherever they lived.
Over the course of the next 15 years, Alma and Frank and the seven children lived variously in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Cazenovia, New York, and Westport Connecticut. In 1981, after becoming empty-nesters, and after Frank's retirement from GE, Frank and Alma moved to Estes Park where they built their beautiful passive-solar home high on a rocky point overlooking the town. At that time they assumed ownership of Hix Insurance, Inc. from which they retired in January 2000. Alma served as the President of the firm, while Frank was the Chief Operating Officer.
Alma threw herself into Frank's passion for restoring and operating Stanley Steam Cars. Alma and Frank took a variety of lovingly restored Stanley steam cars to car shows and to countless Steam Car "tours". They also hosted several Steam Car tours themselves. Alma and Frank were well known in the Stanley Steam Car community for their dedication to the preservation of this important chapter in America's industrial history. Alma was a member of the Estes Park Car Club and, along with Frank, was very active in the Estes Park Museum and the Stanley Museum. Alma was a strong advocate for women's rights long before it came into vogue. She professed the importance of education for women and was very active alumnus in support of Shipley, Smith College, and SUNY ESF.
Alma was intelligent, quick to laugh, and very worldly. She was a true Renaissance Woman – interested in all topics and always keen to keep learning. We will fondly remember the endless stories she told about her childhood. Alma will be remembered as the Otley-Ingersoll-Hix "super Matriarch". For almost seven decades, she was the glue that kept the family together.
She was very proud of her large family – her seven children, and especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She never missed a graduation or wedding and racked up tons of miles traveling with Frank to these joyous events. Alma saw to it that each child, grandchild, and great grandchild got a card on milestone events like birthdays and graduations. She lovingly kept the family calendar for 60 years, coordinating visits from her children and their families to her and Frank's home, or to "The River". Christmas and Thanksgiving were always a time to gather, and these were well attended for each of the last six decades because of Alma's love and dedication to family.
Alma was ever supportive of her children as they grew and started families of their own. "Mom" was always there to help out in times of trouble or when obstacles would appear. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, her selfless support in challenging times, and her dedication to creating happiness and success in others.
Alma has seven children: Peter (Ricki) Ingersoll, Claudia (Rick Angus) Hix, Tony (Cynthia) Ingersoll, Lisa (Jim Kyle) Hix, Julie (Keith) Liebmann, Paul (Sarah) Ingersoll, and Charles (Margaret) Hix III; 14 grandchildren: Jessica (Steve), Diana, Benjamin (Kimberly), Nathaniel (Samantha), Michael, Landon, Nicholas, Lauren, Aaron, Erin, Jason, Michelle (Nick), Jacob, and Zachariah, as well as seven great grandchildren: Katie Ann, Aaron, Alma, Sidney, Adelaide, Hadyn, and Griffin.
Alma was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard, by her second husband Frank, by her three siblings, Gloria, Jesse Jr., and her twin brother Carl, and her grandson, Michael. Frank and Alma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2017.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30am on Sunday, November 10th at Chateau Bu-De in Earleville, Maryland. An additional service will be held in Estes Park, Colorado on November 23rd from 10:30 – 12:00 at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.
Interment will be in the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens at a later time.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019