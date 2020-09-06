A daughter of a four generation Weld County family and a Union Colony Society member, Amy was born January 21, 1951 at The Weld County Hospital in Greeley, Colorado. Her parents were June Inez Sargent and Wesley James Sargent. She passed away on August 30, 2020. Amy graduated from Greeley High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Colorado. In 1975, Amy gave birth to a son, Corbin James, the light of her life. Amy worked at many jobs in Greeley, including Santeramo's Pizza, the Denver Dry Goods and then to manage Gordan's Liquor. It was at the liquor store where she worked with and married Rex Rissler. Rex, Amy and Corbin moved to Phoenix, where Amy worked as an accountant and in the retail field. Amy moved back to Colorado and settled in Estes Park to care for and be close to her mother. She was well known in the hospitality and restaurant business and for her work for Larimer County at Hermit Park. After the death of her mother, she moved to Payson, Arizona and worked for the Indian Casino and for Basha's Grocery. Amy was a strong believer in protecting the environment, caring for animals and cultural minorities. Her life with Indian values was always her passion. You could say, she was the most nonpolitical Democrat you would ever meet. Amy was preceded in death by her son, Corbin James Kent (Leila); two brothers, Wesley Howard Sargent (Trudy) and John Thomas Sargent; step-grandchildren, Marissa and Mallory Bonneau; nieces and nephews, Todd, Tiffani, Nancy, Ashley, and Dylan. Many close friends who will always smile when they remember the good times and laughs, they had with Amy. A family service will be held at a later date and a marker of her life will be placed in Hermit Park. Memorial gifts in her name can be made to LCBNR (Larimer County Bureau of Natural Resources, 1800 South County Road 31, Loveland, Co. 80537.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store