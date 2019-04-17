|
Anita J. Davis, beloved wife and mother, dedicated teacher, devoted caregiver, caring friend, creator of arts and crafts, sweet and kind soul. Born in Minnesota August 27, 1929. Died in Estes Park, Colorado, April 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by mother Alta and father Walter Wooldridge, sister Joyce, husband Robert and son Russell, who died from childhood leukemia. She is survived by daughters Laura Davis (Thomas Beck) of Estes Park, Colorado and Susan (Tom) Hess of Grand Junction, Colorado A memorial service will be held at Applewood Valley United Methodist Church in Golden, CO on May 19 at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Applewood Valley United Methodist Church or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation. Full obit at www.allnuttestespark.com . Anita Jean Davis was raised in Rochester and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her father was a farmer, and her mother was an accomplished wife, cook and mother. After a severe accident in which he nearly lost his leg, the family moved to Minneapolis, where her mother ran a boarding house and father worked as a security guard at a canning plant. In those times, young Anita covered security duty for her father when he was ill; the local policemen kept an eye out for her to ensure her safety. Anita met her future husband Bob in church youth group. The group's outdoor activities included hiking and canoeing. A love for outdoor adventure carried on throughout their lives, as did their active participation in the church. Anita completed a Bachelor's Degree in Education . She and Bob graduated from college at the same time in 1951 and married a week later. Their life adventures took them to Michigan, Idaho and Pennsylvania before settling in Colorado in 1969. Like every task she pursued, Anita took the job of raising her three children very seriously, showering them with love, kindness and gentle yet firm discipline. She concurrently taught full-time, pursued a Master's degree in Special Education and raised and managed her family, all with dedication and grace. She was a devoted teacher of special education and K-6 in the Jefferson County School District for nearly 20 years. Anita was an equal partner with Bob in the Davis family travel adventures, organizing the supplies for camping - first by tent, and subsequently tent trailer, VW camper and small RV. Her lifelong pursuit of organization might explain her daughters' love of checklists. Anita was very active in the Methodist Church, especially women's groups. Anita will be remembered for her sweet and gentle demeanor. Her kindness was remarkable: putting the interests of others before her own, providing dedicated and loving caregiving for her husband of 66 years, and acting upon her concern for others. Many thanks to the caring staff at Good Samaritan Society- Estes Park Village for their thoughtful and compassionate care of Anita during the past year. They welcomed Anita into their family with open arms and generous hearts. Good Samaritan's staff made her last year with us the best it could be. Many thanks as well to Estes Park Home Health and Hospice, whose compassionate care is much appreciated.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019