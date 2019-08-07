|
Arthur's impact as a conversationalist brought much enjoyment to those around him. You would cherish a conversation with Arthur. A WWII Navy Veteran born in Hawthorne, New York he worked in a family appliance business, Berger Appliance up to retirement. Arthur moved to Estes Park Colorado in 1991 with his wife, Theresa Feldbusch. As a Stepdad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather he embraced his longevity, always determined to accomplish what he set out to conquer. Arthur spoke with exuberant clarity and facts. He leaves behind his stepchildren, Lynn Ackerman of Fort Collins CO, George Ackerman and daughter-in-law Tammy Ackerman of Lyons -Allenspark CO, Lisa Ackerman of Santa Cruz, CA; sister, Cathryn Lang and brother-in-law Rudolf Lang of Hawthorne NY; along with nephews, David Lang, FL, Paul Lang, NY and his niece, Carroll Rohel of VA; together with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a kind, fun person that liked to socialize with all ages and was always interested in sharing thoughts. Arthur found the joy in life, always on the move. He passed peacefully with his family beside him. Burial with full Military Honors will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in New Fairfield Connecticut followed by a celebration of life. Date and time to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Larimer County Humane Society in memory of Arthur H. Feldbusch.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019