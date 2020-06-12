Beverly Blore Webster (christened Beverly Louise) was born September 4, 1929 in Delta, Colorado to parents John Hiram and Eva Amelia Schlangen Blore. Beverly grew up and attended schools in Delta. She excelled scholastically and was awarded the Joint-Honor scholarship upon graduation. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Thespians, band, orchestra, and vocal groups. She served as a Rainbow Girls Worthy Advisory and as a Presbyterian youth group and chair member. While in high school, she worked part time at The Colorado Bank and Trust CO. in Delta. She proceeded to work full time for the bank for six years after her marriage to Dean Cockroft in Delta in 1948. They welcomed a son, Doug, in 1952 in Delta. The family moved to Eaton, CO where they then welcomed twin daughters Amy and Kathy in Greeley in 1953. Beverly worked at the Eaton Bank for 29 years as a bank officer, cashier and secretary to the Board of Directors. She then worked at the Union Colony Bank for 10 years in customer service. She continued her education at bank schools and earned a graduate degree from the American Institute of Banking. She was a member of the National Association of Bank Women. Her marriage to Dean ended amicably in 1971 and in 1973 Beverly married Glenn H. Webster. Following her 60 years involvement in community banking, she retired to enjoy the things she loved most -- family, home, dogs, the Arbor Day Foundation award winning trees that she grew with Glenn, books, music, flower gardens, friends and neighbors. She passed away June 6, 2020. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Glenn, and her siblings: infant sister Jean Louise; older sisters Eva A. Blore Pool and husband Walt and June Blore Williamson and husband Adrian; and brother John Blore and wife Dorothy. She is survived by: her beloved dog Daisy; her children, Doug, Kathy, and Amy and husband Bill; her grandchildren and their spouses -- Zak and Shasta, Torre and Dave, Bailey, Amelia and Spencer; her great-grandchildren Mathew, Lilly, Ezbon, Elliana; her much loved cousin Theo Cockroft; adored nieces and nephews; and many dearly loved banking and family friends. Any gifts or donations on Beverly's behalf should be made to the Weld County Humane Society to honor the memory of this remarkable woman. Services will be held at a later date.

