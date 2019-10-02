|
Of Newton, Massachusetts (formerly of Loveland) passed away peacefully early Saturday morning September 21st, 2019 at the age of 86. Billie was the daughter of the late Hon. George J. and Frances (O'Brien) Carper of Burlington, Colorado. Raised in Denver, Billie lived most of her adult life in Loveland before caring for her parents in Burlington, Colorado, and later moving to outside Boston, Massachusetts to be near her grandchildren. Billie attended East Denver High School, graduated from University High in Greeley, and earned her Bachelor's from the Univ. of Northern Colorado. She spent her career in the Loveland Public Schools and taught 7th grade at Bill Reed Jr. High. After retiring, she taught ESL to children in the Czech Republic and to adult immigrants in Natick, Massachusetts. She was a past member of P.E.O. and The American Association of University Women (AAUW). Billie loved music and, in her youth, sang for weddings & funerals. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved dogs and cats. Billie loved every moment spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her devoted & loving daughter Ann Hill of Newton, MA; her cherished grandchildren Zach and Gemma; her dear niece Donna Schwartz and grand-nephews, Drew, Ian, and Robert; and her nephew David Roberts and his family. She was predeceased by her beloved son Jamie Busby and her dear sister Virginia Roberts. Friends and relatives are welcome to pay their respects as Billie is laid to rest at Loveland Burial Park on Friday, October 4th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019