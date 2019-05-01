Home

Charles Kurrle


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Kurrle Obituary
Buzz Kurrle passed away April 23, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was 75 years old. Buzz was born on December 9, 1943 to Victor and Katherine (Arnold) Kurrle. He graduated from Boulder High School in 1962. For thirty years he worked at and managed The Taffy Shop in Estes Park. He was together with his wife, Bobbea, for 16 years prior to his death. Buzz had previously been a member of the Elks Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman collecting many trophies over the years. He took great pride in maintaining his house and yard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon Alpers and her husband John, Jr; and his first wife, Thanna. Buzz is survived by his wife, Bobbea; his mother in law, Lavona Slack; his cousin, David Kreuzenstein; his nieces, Vicki and Christy; and his nephew, John. At Buzz's request, no services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Ducks Unlimited. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 1, 2019
