Debbie Blair passed away February 11, 2019 in the home of her friend Paul Cowdin of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Deborah Dell Warren was born to Pinea & Donald Warren in Tulsa, OK on July 27, 1955. Debbie attended college at NSU in Tahlequah, OK & OU in Norman, OK. She worked at The Mont in Norman, OK & catered for several concerts at the Lloyd Noble Center. While living in Burbank, California she worked for Marriott Catering on the Disney Studios lot for TV shows such as Home Improvement, The Ellen Show, along with Disney movies such as The Little Mermaid. Debbie was a resident of Estes Park, Colorado for over 13 years. Working at the Stanley Hotel, the Estes Park Trail Gazette, & Rocky Mountain Tops. Due to health issues, Debbie returned to Tulsa in 2013. Survived by an ex-husband, Clyde Blair; 2 sisters, Dona Calico of Tulsa, OK. & Carol Eberle of Indianapolis, IN.; 5 nieces, 3 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, many cousins & friends. Join friends Feb. 22 at The Wheel Bar, 5pm. To celebrate the life of Debbie & in lieu of flowers please consider a donation. For lost & unwanted cats who need homes, food, and medicine. A Kitty's PURRsuit of Happiness www.kittyspurrsuitofhappiness.org In memory of her love of Disney Classics, Big Cats, and The Wicked Witch of the West, consider a donation to Lions Tigers & Bears (OH MY) www.lionstigersandbears.org
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019