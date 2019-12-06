|
Martin Elliott Denning September 16th, 1986-October 29th 2019 Martin Elliottt Denning, aged 33, has passed away in Bend, Oregon. Martin was born in Sandpoint, Idaho on September 16, 1986. He was a talented artist and enjoyed being outdoors and climbing. He graduated from Estes Park High School in 2005 and worked at the Estes Park Public Library. He was a resident of Bend, Oregon, where he worked at the local community college and pursued his art work, including painting and pottery. Martin enjoyed climbing and hiking in Bend. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Burke Denning of Estes Park. He's survived by his Mother, Eva Denning, from Brno, in the Czech Republic.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019