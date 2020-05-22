Dorothy W. Lemon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy W. Lemon, 92, of Estes Park, CO passed on to her next journey on May 16, 2020. She was born in a farm house on the edge of Burgess, IL in Suez Township on November 25, 1927, the daughter of Roscoe and Gladys Davenport. She grew up in the Viola and Aledo, Illinois areas. While working at the Odella restaurant she met the love of her life, Daryl Lemon. They were soul mates, though she does say that initially she ran away from him. He finally won her over. His order was always a hot dog, 2 pickles and relish. They married on October 25, 1947. Dorothy and Daryl raised a family in Edgington, Illinois. Her jobs included working at Service Rubber, Miller Container, and daycare. Her primary job was always taking care of her family as a home-maker. In 1980, after all the kids were grown, they moved to Estes Park where she worked at The Hoot Owl Shop downtown. She loved working there and getting to know the Native American owner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Survivors include her older sister Mildred Price - Rock Island, IL.; her brother Bob Davenport - Andalusia, IL.; her children: Jeanine Nyman (Bob Blind) - Centennial, CO., Dallas Lemon (Phyllis Dunlap) - Englewood, CO., Dennis Lemon - Longmont, CO, and Shari Lemon - Colorado Springs, CO.; her six grandchildren: Trevor, Heather, Trina, Joshua, David and Jeffrey; and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. A viewing will be held at Allnut Funeral Home, Estes Park, CO on Friday, May 22 from 1:00-1:30. A short service and burial will take place at Estes Park Memorial Gardens after the viewing. Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. At a later date a celebration of life ceremony will be held for Dorothy and Daryl Lemon at Allnut Funeral Home. Please visit www.allnutestespark.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
1302 Graves Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
970-586-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved