Dorothy W. Lemon, 92, of Estes Park, CO passed on to her next journey on May 16, 2020. She was born in a farm house on the edge of Burgess, IL in Suez Township on November 25, 1927, the daughter of Roscoe and Gladys Davenport. She grew up in the Viola and Aledo, Illinois areas. While working at the Odella restaurant she met the love of her life, Daryl Lemon. They were soul mates, though she does say that initially she ran away from him. He finally won her over. His order was always a hot dog, 2 pickles and relish. They married on October 25, 1947. Dorothy and Daryl raised a family in Edgington, Illinois. Her jobs included working at Service Rubber, Miller Container, and daycare. Her primary job was always taking care of her family as a home-maker. In 1980, after all the kids were grown, they moved to Estes Park where she worked at The Hoot Owl Shop downtown. She loved working there and getting to know the Native American owner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Survivors include her older sister Mildred Price - Rock Island, IL.; her brother Bob Davenport - Andalusia, IL.; her children: Jeanine Nyman (Bob Blind) - Centennial, CO., Dallas Lemon (Phyllis Dunlap) - Englewood, CO., Dennis Lemon - Longmont, CO, and Shari Lemon - Colorado Springs, CO.; her six grandchildren: Trevor, Heather, Trina, Joshua, David and Jeffrey; and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. A viewing will be held at Allnut Funeral Home, Estes Park, CO on Friday, May 22 from 1:00-1:30. A short service and burial will take place at Estes Park Memorial Gardens after the viewing. Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. At a later date a celebration of life ceremony will be held for Dorothy and Daryl Lemon at Allnut Funeral Home. Please visit www.allnutestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 22, 2020.