|
|
Gladys passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 92. After spending their honeymoon in Estes Park, Co, Gladys and her husband Bud, decided to make Estes Park their home. They bought the Triple R Cottages in the late 1940's and Bud leased the Sinclar gas station on US 36 west of town. They then developed the Spur Village business area, where Scots Sporting Goods is now located. Gladys and Bud also started and ran Spur Liquor at that location in the mid 1960s. After many years in business there, they retired to Tucson, Az in 1987. She enjoyed trout fishing, tennis, hiking, golf and at one time was an avid bridge player. Glad enjoyed people and was always looking forward to the next party. Her hobby was her home and her plants and flowers. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, son Scot and wife Rhonda, Granddaughter Madison.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019