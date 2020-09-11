1/1
Glenn Francis Clark
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Francis Clark of Oakland, Arkansas, passed away September 3, 2020, in his home at the age of 75. He was born August 14, 1945, raised in Argonia KS, the son of Glenn and Minnie Clark. He married Jackie Baxter on September 12, 1981, in Argonia, KS. He was a dedicated Science teacher and Coach in Estes Park, CO for 23 years. Glenn and Jackie have owned Fin 'n' Feather Resort on Bull Shoals Lake for 22 years. Glenn loved being out on the lake with friends and family. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jackie Clark of Oakland, AR; daughter, Deborah Clark of Longmont, CO; sons, Shane Clark of Mountain Home, AR, John Clark of Estes Park, CO, Joe Baxter of Mountain Home, AR, and Jamie Baxter of Loveland, CO; brother, Richard Clark of Gould, CO; sister, Joyce Clark of Argonia, KS and grandchildren, Taylor Baxter, Chase Baxter, Samantha Baxter, Alexander Baxter, Justin Baxter all of Washington, MO and Mirabel Clark of Mountain Home, AR. A private family service will be held at a later date in Gould, CO. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved