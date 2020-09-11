Glenn Francis Clark of Oakland, Arkansas, passed away September 3, 2020, in his home at the age of 75. He was born August 14, 1945, raised in Argonia KS, the son of Glenn and Minnie Clark. He married Jackie Baxter on September 12, 1981, in Argonia, KS. He was a dedicated Science teacher and Coach in Estes Park, CO for 23 years. Glenn and Jackie have owned Fin 'n' Feather Resort on Bull Shoals Lake for 22 years. Glenn loved being out on the lake with friends and family. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jackie Clark of Oakland, AR; daughter, Deborah Clark of Longmont, CO; sons, Shane Clark of Mountain Home, AR, John Clark of Estes Park, CO, Joe Baxter of Mountain Home, AR, and Jamie Baxter of Loveland, CO; brother, Richard Clark of Gould, CO; sister, Joyce Clark of Argonia, KS and grandchildren, Taylor Baxter, Chase Baxter, Samantha Baxter, Alexander Baxter, Justin Baxter all of Washington, MO and Mirabel Clark of Mountain Home, AR. A private family service will be held at a later date in Gould, CO. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

