Gloria Swift

Gloria Mae Swift, of Estes Park, passed away June 15, 2020. Gloria was born August 2, 1926, in Mankato, Minnesota to Lester and Marie (Roland) Carlson. Gloria married David Swift on March 15, 1946. In 1949, David and Gloria moved to Greeley, Colorado, briefly relocating to Cheyenne Wyoming, but returning again to Colorado in 1953. While in Greeley, Gloria worked in various secretarial positions as a legal secretary. Settling in Estes Park in 1978, Gloria obtained her real estate license and worked as a secretary. Family was Gloria's top priority and she loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved to play bridge and spend time with loved ones and friends. She also enjoyed reminiscing and spending time working on family photo albums. Gloria is survived by her son, Bradley David Swift, two grandsons, David Matthew Swift of Cheyenne and Robert Neal Swift of Los Angeles, and a brother Bud Carlson of Minnesota, one niece and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Swift, her parents, Lester, Marie and stepfather Clarence Olsen, as well as a daughter, Sandra Swift, who died in 1959. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

