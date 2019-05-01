|
Dr. Hans Gunther Graetzer died on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society on Trilby Road in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He had TAVR heart surgery followed by numerous complications. Hans was born at Breslau, Germany, February 13, 1930. His family was able to come to the United States in June, 1939. The American Friends Service Committee helped to obtain visas. Their first home was New Paltz, New York. In 1947 he graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit, MI. He attended Oberlin College, Ohio 1947-48, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became an electronics technician. He returned to Oberlin and graduated in 1952 with a BA in physics. He enrolled in Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, and graduated with a Ph.D. in nuclear physics in 1956. Hans joined the physics department at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota in 1956. There he met his wife, Miriam Michel, an instructor in secretarial science. They married in August 25, 1957 and were married for 61 years. Their 4 children were born and raised in Bookings. Hans taught there for 36 years as a physics professor and retired in 1992. He received the Burlington Northern Faculty Achievement Award for excellence in Teaching in 1986. He co authored a book for MaGill Bibliographies series called THE ATOMIC BOMB. He and David Anderson wrote THE DISCOVERY OF NUCLEAR FISSION. In 1992 Hans and Miriam moved to Estes Park, Colorado. They started, owned, and operated the Quilt House Bed and Breakfast for the past 25 years. Each guest slept under a homemade quilt. Hans played the violin in community orchestras for 50 years. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Habitat for Humanity, American Association of Physics Teachers, delivered meals on wheels for many years, and played doubles tennis until he was 82. Survivors include his wife, Miriam Graetzer, children; Michael Hans, Manhattan, New York; Daniel Gunther (Shonah), Kirkland, Washington; David Henry (Amanda) Stillwater, Minnesota; Martha Marie (Gregor) Henze, Boulder, Colorado; and 8 grandchildren, and a brother, Reinhard (Mary Alice) Graetzer from State Collage Pennsylvania. Hans wanted his body donated to medical science hoping this could lead to a journey of hope for others. Donations in memory of Hans Graetzer: Estes Valley Meals on Wheels c\o Crossroads Ministry PO BOX 3616 Estes Park, CO 80517. A private family celebration of life was held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 1, 2019