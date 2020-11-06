Helen passed away quietly in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, October 24, at Boulder Community Hospital where she was being treated for complications from pneumonia. She was fiercely independent to the very end, living by herself in Estes Park, and baking loaves of French bread for her kids just three weeks earlier. She renewed her driver's license the day after her 92nd birthday, acing the vision test without the assistance of glasses. Helen Virginia Scott was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and stayed in the South until moving to Boulder in 1954 to be near her sister. You missed something if you never had Helen's southern fried chicken. In February, 1961, Helen got a secretarial job with the National Park Service and moved with her children and a cat to Grand Lake, never having been there before. After two years, she was promoted to Secretary to the Superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park and served as secretary to ten superintendents over the course of her 34 year career with the Park Service. Those who knew her know Helen loved shopping and she loved Elvis. She also loved helping others, delighting especially in pet sitting, helping as sous chef and clean-up at parties, and even doing her kids' ironing until recently. Helen is survived by her son Leon Clifton from Isle of Wight, UK, daughter Gayle Ellis and husband Randy of Boulder, son Michael Keutzer and wife Amy of Franktown, and honorary son Jim Schofield and wife Ceanne of Boulder. She leaves four grandchildren: Will Clifton, India Clifton, Heidi Kelly, and Logan Schofield. There will be a visitation Friday, November 6, from 3:00pm until 5:00 at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home at 5th and Terry in Longmont. Helen was a lover of animals, both domestic and wild. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Helen Keutzer's honor to Estes Park Pet Association (a non-profit shelter), PO Box 4342, Estes Park, CO 80517. In this time of COVID, the family will have a private burial in Estes Park Cemetery when we can.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store