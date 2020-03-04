|
Irving B. Rich was born on May 22, 1927 in Belmont Massachusetts, one of six children born to Dorothy and William N. Rich. He served in the Army Air Force during WWll, utilizing the GI Bill to graduate Denver University with a business degree. In 1948, he married his sweetheart, Charlene Rose Brainard of Denver, Colorado. Upon graduation from college in 1950, the couple moved to Dearborn, Michigan to raise a family and where Irving secured employment with the Ford Motor Company for his entire career. After retirement in 1980, he returned to Estes Park, Colorado with his sweetheart and managed the Sword and Scroll Christian Bookstore for 15 years. When Charlene passed in 2013, Irving moved to Louisville, Colorado. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Koehler (Richard) of Parker, Colorado and Sandy Rich of Boulder, Colorado and several grand and great grandchildren. His Celebration of Life Service is to be held at Rock Creek Church in Louisville, Colorado on March 14, 2020 at 11am. Contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Fellowship of Estes Park or Rock Creek Church.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020