|
|
Jacqueline Marie Elder, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Arizona. She was born October 27, 1934 in Roper, Kansas to Lawrence and Dorothy Cook. She married her childhood sweetheart Tom Elder on June 28, 1953 in Roper, Kansas, and from that moment on became lifelong loving partners in many wonderful adventures. Her most enjoyable work was the retail clothing business she owned with husband Tom, displaying a wonderful knack for selecting inventory and displaying merchandise. She was a lovely lady and was always dressed perfectly for any occasion. Jackie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hiking, entertaining, playing bridge, feeding her hummingbirds, and even skydived for her 70th birthday. But more than anything she loved and appreciated her family deeply. She is survived by cherished husband of 65 years, Tom; brother Joe (Sarah) Cook; daughter Susan (Pete Villaescusa), daughter-in-law Carol, and son Matt (Stacy); grandchildren Kiersten (Pierpoint), Shaun (Pierpoint), Janessa, Ty, Austin, Garrett, and Kayla; great grandchildren Sarah and Joshua (Freese). Preceded in death by loved son, Jeff, and sister Sue (Collins). Family, friends, and others whose life she touched are invited to her service May 24th 10:00 at Community Church in Allenspark, Colorado, 16 Washington St, 80510.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 3, 2019