Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Hyland


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Hyland Obituary
Jane Hyland, a long time Estes Park resident, died May 6, 2019 after living a full 95 years. Jane was born in Smith Center, Kansas, August 5, 1923. Her family moved to Estes Park, opening the Coolidges Restaurant and the Bootery. Jane married Tom Hyland September 9, 1948 at the Chapel on the Rock, St. Malo. They had 7 children: Mike Hyland, Breckenridge, CO; Tom Hyland, Wellington, CO; Sallie Klipp, Ponte Vedra, FL; Steve Hyland, Ft. Collins, CO; Pete Hyland, Windsor, CO; Paul Hyland, Lakewood, CO; Pat Hyland, Juniper, FL. Jane is preceded in death: by her husband, Tom Hyland, her parents Roger and Irene Coolidge, her sisters Dede Coolidge and Nancy Neumiller. Jane is survived by her sister, Pat Kidder and sister-in-law, Patti Schaumberg. Jane will rest next to her beloved Tom at the Estes Valley Memorial Garden, following a loving celebration June 15,2019, 10:00 am.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.