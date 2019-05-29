|
|
Jane Hyland, a long time Estes Park resident, died May 6, 2019 after living a full 95 years. Jane was born in Smith Center, Kansas, August 5, 1923. Her family moved to Estes Park, opening the Coolidges Restaurant and the Bootery. Jane married Tom Hyland September 9, 1948 at the Chapel on the Rock, St. Malo. They had 7 children: Mike Hyland, Breckenridge, CO; Tom Hyland, Wellington, CO; Sallie Klipp, Ponte Vedra, FL; Steve Hyland, Ft. Collins, CO; Pete Hyland, Windsor, CO; Paul Hyland, Lakewood, CO; Pat Hyland, Juniper, FL. Jane is preceded in death: by her husband, Tom Hyland, her parents Roger and Irene Coolidge, her sisters Dede Coolidge and Nancy Neumiller. Jane is survived by her sister, Pat Kidder and sister-in-law, Patti Schaumberg. Jane will rest next to her beloved Tom at the Estes Valley Memorial Garden, following a loving celebration June 15,2019, 10:00 am.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 29, 2019