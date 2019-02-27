Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Estes Park Good Samaritan
1901 Ptarmigan Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Gauna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Gauna


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jeremy Gauna Obituary
Moses Jeremy Gauna passed peacefully from this life on February 17, 2019. Jeremy, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Longmont, CO on February 7, 1972. He moved to Estes Park after meeting his partner of 23 years in 1996. He was loved by many, including the residents at Good Samaritan, where he worked for a number of years. Jeremy also became acquainted with a lot of people in the Estes Park community when he worked as assistant manager at Schrader's Country Store. Jeremy had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others, even strangers. He loved animals, especially dogs, which were one of his greatest passions. He was a very loving son to both his mother and mother-in-law, and he was a loving, caring partner. He was preceded in death by his father, Victoriano Dave Gauna; sister, Chastity Gauna; and brother Colby Gauna. He is survived by his life partner, Bill Geik, of Estes Park; mother, Norma Rico, of Longmont; mother-in-law, Artie Roberts Geik, of Estes Park; brothers, Paul, Joie, and Juan; sister, Rita; aunts, Eleanor, Josie, Donna, Helen, and Roselie; uncles, Roy, Victor, Jonny, and Henry; as well as numerous brothers and sisters -in-law, cousins, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 2 at the Estes Park Good Samaritan, 1901 Ptarmigan Trail in the main dining room. This will be a dress down occasion as Jeremy was a down-to-earth person. Food will be provided by family - please join us for fellowship after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Estes Park Good Samaritan Village in his honor. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now