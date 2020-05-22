Jill Irene Harroff, Ft. Collins CO, passed away at Poudre Valley Hospital on May 18, 2020. Jill was the daughter of Jay and Jane Harroff, sister of Joel Harroff (deceased), and mother of two children Daffney Harroff (Estes Park, CO) and Jay Clark (De Ridder, LA). Jill was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on February 2, 1965. Jill's family was in the Air Force during her youth. She enjoyed her horse in North Dakota, cheer leading in Hawaii (Aloha Stadium), and her many friends in Omaha, NE. Jill was taken to the Poudre Valley Hospital, Ft. Collins in late April 2020 with serious stomach problems. They operated and removed the large intestine. She subsequently had stomach bleeding, a lack of oxygen, a blood clot, and pneumonia. She had additional surgery to stop the bleeding, but the many complications were too extensive for her survival. Upon Jill's admission to the hospital, the Doctors emphasized that her condition was extremely serious. She was in ICU for 10 days. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store