Joel Edward Harroff

Joel Edward Harroff Obituary
Joel Edward Harroff, son of Jane and Jay Harroff died of cancer on May 19, 2019. Joel has two children, Jordon Harroff, 21 and Jacob, 18. He has two sisters, Jill, 54 and Daffney, 17. Joel was a real Texas Bubba, loving hunting, fishing and cooking and BBQs. He was compatible in any situation, sharing great stories of his various experiences. Joel owned a residential window and glazing company in Dallas for over 20 years. He is greatly missed by all of us.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 31, 2019
