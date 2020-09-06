John Clifton Todd passed away in Greeley, Colorado on August 31 days after celebrating his 97th birthday and 72nd wedding anniversary. John was a vibrant member of the Greeley community contributing broadly in business operations, real estate development, education, the arts and philanthropy. He was a dynamic, compassionate man with extensive interests in music and recreation. A man for all ages and a man that will be sorely missed by his family and the community, but a man who will never be forgotten. He was born August 26, 1923 in Pueblo, Colorado to Ella Pearl Sutter and Mose Clifton Todd. He attended Pueblo Centennial High School graduating in 1941 as Senior Class President. He was recognized for composing the Centennial High School Song, which is performed to this day. Called to duty in April 1943, he served in the US Infantry as a machine gunner and later, as a Bomb Disposal Officer in the 25th Infantry Division in the Philippines. After the war, he attended the University of Colorado School of Law, graduating in 1949. On August 29, 1948, John married Idris Tate McArthur of Greeley at the Trinity Episcopal Church. The couple moved to Greeley where John went to work with his father-in-law, Larry McArthur at the Weld County Garage. In October 1950, John was recalled into the service during the Korean War and served as Post Judge Advocate at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. Upon his discharge in 1952, he returned to the Weld County Garage for the next seventeen years. John then joined Monfort of Colorado as President of the packing plant and a member of the board of directors. He then served as Vice President and member of the board of directors of Hensel Phelps Construction Co. for three years, leaving in 1976 to direct his attention to developing the Cottonwood Square Shopping Center. During the development of Cottonwood Square, John tried mightily to get a major supermarket chain as an anchor tenant. Being unsuccessful in this endeavor he instead decided to start his own supermarket to be the tenant. Thus, Toddy's Supermarket was born in 1977. Toddy's was John's creation and it embodied his love for quality products, service, and ambience. In three years Toddy's of Ft. Collins opened and in 1986 Toddy's of Denver became a reality. Toddy's also had a store in Berthoud and successfully operated for thirty years. John was instrumental in the creation of the restaurant Potato Brumbaugh's in Cottonwood Square. He also started the Teller restaurant. John was very active in the Greeley community serving as president of the Greeley Rotary Club, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of United Way, President of the Greeley Philharmonic, President of the UNC Foundation, and President of the Colorado Meat Dealers Association. He served as a Board member of the Food Marketing Institute, EFTC, Sigman Meat Co., Home Light and Power Co., Greeley National Bank, Cache National Bank, and was a founding Director and Chairman of the Board of Union Colony Bank. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Greeley Masonic Lodge, Greeley Country Club, Thunderbird Country Club and the Colorado Arlberg Club. He was honored by United Way as Humanitarian of the Year. He and his wife Tate were the Greeley Chorale Madrigal Feast King and Queen as well as Grand Marshals of the Greeley Independence Stampede. John was the Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year, Greeley Board of Realtors Citizen of the Year, North Colorado Medical Center Foundation Legacy Award recipient, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award recipient, and Entrepreneur of the Year from the Northern Colorado Business Association. The Food Marketing Institute honored him with The Consumer Service Award. John was an accomplished piano player specializing in having fun. His piano playing influenced every aspect of his life with many sing-a-longs to the Cottonwood Squares, Scotty and the Hot Toddys of Rancho Mirage, California, and the John Todd Trio. John is survived by his wife of 72 years Tate of Greeley, and his three children-Ellin Idris Todd of Boulder, John M. Todd and wife Susan of Greeley, and Dayna Bedingfield and spouse Jeff of Greeley. Grand children-Merry Todd Klein(Matthew)of Boulder, Idris Craft(Tony) of Loveland, Julia Jacobsen(Morton)of Denmark, Beth Bedingfield of Denver, Haynes Todd(Morgan) of Denver, Perry Horner(Rob) of Broomfield and Paul Todd(Kelen) of Greeley. John also is survived by eleven great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church September 12, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, on September 13 from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Peakview Jazz Fund at the Weld Community Foundation, 2425 35th Avenue, Suite 201 Greeley, Colorado 80634, checks to be made out to Weld Community Foundation, Todd Memorial. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be sent to the UNC Foundation in support of Men's and Women's Golf scholarships. Please make checks payable to the UNC Foundation and reference John Todd memorial. Checks can be mailed to the UNC Foundation at 1620 Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80631. Condolences to the family and the obituary can be found at www.allnuttgreeley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store