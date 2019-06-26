|
Kent Waldene Pridey, born to Frank Henry Pridey and Rose Ruth George of Bennington, KS passed away peacefully June 5, 2019. Kent graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1946. He began farming with his brother Elwyn until he joined the Air Force in 1950 for 4 years. Kent then attended Kansas State University and graduated with an agricultural economics degree in 1958. He was a proud member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. Kent married the love of his life Mary [Wendland] Pridey on May 25th, 1958 and they were married for 61 years. Together they had three sons Rick [Kindra], Kiel, and Jeff [Shelly], 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He began his professional career as an extension agent in Kansas. Kent was the ultimate people person, so it was only fitting he next worked in public relations for Farmland Industries in Kansas City. He transferred to Denver and worked in Colorado as a Petroleum Fieldman calling on Coops. Kent began to sell investments for Farmland as well at this time. In 1976 he and Mary bought a farm in Madison, MN. He loved farming and wanted to pass this love and the "farm work ethic" on to his sons. Kent retired from farming in 1996 and built their dream home in Estes Park, CO. where they enjoyed hosting many guest and family. He continued to sell investments until 2008 and counted his clients as friends first. Kent was a Christ follower. His faith was always a priority which led him to holding numerous leadership positions and teaching adult Sunday School. Together with Mary they were very actively involved in each church they attended, always willing to pitch in for any church or community project. Kent had a great sense of humor, loved to make people laugh, and always enjoyed telling a good, and even a bad, joke - sometimes repeatedly. He loved to make people happy, a strong motivator for his unrelenting commitment to famously decorate their Estes Park property with Christmas lights that lit up the valley. He was counted a great neighbor and helpful friend by many. He always sought to give the gift of his presence. Together, he and Mary, went to great lengths to attend many family events for their children and grandchildren. His love for being present with family and friends even moved him to learn to golf. which was never about having the best game, but being with his favorite people. Kent will be thoroughly missed by all blessed to know him. He is survived by wife Mary, his three sons Rick [Kindra], Kiel, and Jeff [Shelly], He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Jennifer [Phil], Erica, Matt [Whitney], Tyler, Bethany [Tyler], Jonah, Bailey, Nicole [Christian], Jessica [Thomas], Joshua, Anna, and 6 great grandchildren: Avery, Everett, Simon, George, Leif, and Kent. He is also survived by his sister Patricia [Dave], brother Frank, sister in law Ruth Pridey and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rose Pridey and siblings Duane, Gale, Lorraine, Elwyn, and Vonley. A Celebration Service will be held at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517 on July 13th at 3:00 reception following.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on June 26, 2019