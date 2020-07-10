The Reverend LaRoy Edward Seaver died peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Estes Park Health in Estes Park, Colorado. He was 99 years old. LaRoy was born on September 21, 1920, in Omaha, Nebraska while his parents (Arden Edward and Bertha Decker Seaver) were living at Scribner NE. His family moved to Elk City NE in 1922. LaRoy graduated high school in Valley NE, and was valedictorian of the class of 1937. After high school graduation, he started working and attending college in Lincoln NE. In 1942 he was drafted, as a conscientious objector to war, into Civilian Public Service. After serving in a Forest Service fire-fighting camp in California and an institution for the mentally handicapped in Delaware, he returned to the University of Nebraska in 1946. In 1943 he married Pauline Roberts of Lewellen NE and together they had five children. Graduating with high distinction from the University of Nebraska in 1948, he took his family, then including two children, to New York to get his theological training from Union Theological Seminary in New York City and Drew School of Theology In Madison, New Jersey, while at the same time being pastor to Harriman and Southfields Methodists in New York. They returned to Nebraska in 1953 where LaRoy served as a Methodist pastor for Exeter/Milligan, Big Springs, Hebron/Belvedere, Wahoo/Ithaca, Omaha Pearl Memorial, and Lincoln Southminster. He also served the NE conference as Director of Ministries. His retirement was in 1987. Pauline died February 2, 1979 and on December 21, 1981 he married Mary (Stoffel) Newman. In 1979 he was named by Sun Newspapers as one of five Omahans of the Year for his contributions to his neighborhood. In June of 1991 LaRoy and Mary moved to Estes Park, Colorado where he was active in the United Methodist Church of Estes Park, was an interim Director for 19 months of Crossroads Ministry, and helped bring Habitat for Humanity to the Estes Valley. LaRoy was preceded in death by his three sisters and one son, David A. Seaver. He is survived by his wife, Mary Seaver of Estes Park, daughters Judi Seaver of Ft. Calhoun NE and Miriam Seaver, sons Mark Seaver (Andrea Sedlak) of Burtonsville M.D., and Tim Seaver (Laura) of Hillsborough N.C., four step-children, six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services are deferred to a later date. Memorials may be made to local Methodist Church or Crossroads Ministries of Estes Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store