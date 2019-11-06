|
Having just celebrated her 92nd birthday, LaVerne Massingale successfully finished her earthly course and has been joyfully received into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, her loving husband, and a host of family and friends. We celebrate her life! She was a faithful wife to her husband, The Reverend Calvin Massingale, a loving Mother to her two daughters, Caroline Duncan and Catherine Eastep and to her "Son-In-Love", Quinton Eastep, a dedicated Grandmother to her two grandsons, Geoffrey Duncan and Carl Eastep, and an extremely devoted Great-Grandmother to her two great-grandchildren, Ariana and William Eastep. As God's Word teaches us, charm and physical beauty may pass away but a woman who honors The Lord Jesus Christ is worthy of praise. Such a woman is LaVerne Massingale, eternally blessed!
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019