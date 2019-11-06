Home

More Obituaries for LaVerne Massingale
LaVerne Massingale

LaVerne Massingale Obituary
Having just celebrated her 92nd birthday, LaVerne Massingale successfully finished her earthly course and has been joyfully received into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, her loving husband, and a host of family and friends. We celebrate her life! She was a faithful wife to her husband, The Reverend Calvin Massingale, a loving Mother to her two daughters, Caroline Duncan and Catherine Eastep and to her "Son-In-Love", Quinton Eastep, a dedicated Grandmother to her two grandsons, Geoffrey Duncan and Carl Eastep, and an extremely devoted Great-Grandmother to her two great-grandchildren, Ariana and William Eastep. As God's Word teaches us, charm and physical beauty may pass away but a woman who honors The Lord Jesus Christ is worthy of praise. Such a woman is LaVerne Massingale, eternally blessed!
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
