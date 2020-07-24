Laverne Roy Mertz was born on September 13, 1925, in Walnut, Iowa to Arthur and Margaret (Drake) Mertz. After graduating from Walnut High School in 1943, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, participating in the battle for Iwo Jima. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, Laverne graduated from Buena Vista College with a degree in Chemistry. While at Buena Vista he fell in love with Helen Gaherty and they married on June 15, 1950. Laverne and Helen settled in Omaha where he was part owner of Omaha Testing Laboratories and later owner of Mertz Testing and Inspection, Inc. They raised five children and were active with family, friends and church. They had great fun acting together in the Florence Pioneer Days community playhouse and socializing with their friends in the "Over the Hill Gang." Helen passed away on June 2, 1987, after 37 years of marriage. Laverne married again on August 10, 1988, to Mary Ellen Schmidt, a widow in his and Mom's group of friends. Eventually, Mary Ellen and Laverne moved to Estes Park, Colorado. Mary Ellen passed away from Alzheimer in 1999. She could not have had a more attentive and kind care giver than Laverne. Life has a way of bringing people together in unexpected ways, though. Laverne met Jeanie Beckler whose husband had also suffered from Alzheimer's. They married on December 7, 2001 and settled in Estes Park, Colorado. They enjoyed 18 years together as they traveled, hiked, skied, were active in Kiwanis, cooked breakfast at the Senior Center, and were "breakfast buddies" at the grade school. Due to declining heath, they moved to Walnut, Iowa in 2017, and finally to Avoca Specialty Care where Jeanie passed away on January 30, 2020. Laverne was active in professional and service organizations throughout his life. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Board of the American Council of Independent Laboratories and was Kiwanis president and Lt. Governor in both Omaha and Estes Park. He was active in the Estes Park Senior Center, the Estes Park Honor Flight, and was involved in his parish churches in Omaha and Estes Park. In one of his most meaningful projects, Laverne was responsible for the vision and creation of the Veteran's Monument in Estes Park. Laverne passed away on July 17, 2020, at age 94. He is survived by his children Janet (Mayo) Watson of Littleton, Colorado; Tom (Linda) Mertz of Omaha, Nebraska; Peg (Craig) Belshe of Estes Park, Colorado, Mike (Barb) Mertz of Kearney, Nebraska; and Bob (Steve Price) Mertz of Columbia, South Carolina; his eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother George Mertz of Walnut, Iowa; sisters Alice Richter of Walnut, Iowa, and Hazel Knouse of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was a wonderful husband, father, and brother. In addition to his wife Helen (Gaherty), Mary Ellen (Schmidt) and Jeanie (Beckler), he is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margaret (Drake) Mertz, brother, Herbert Mertz and sister, Helen Weir.An 11:00 AM memorial mass was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walnut, Iowa with Fr. Seth Owusu officiating. A Private Family Inurnment was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store