|
|
Sister Margaret Jo Brown (formerly Sister Angelice), 97, the daughter of Simon and Ethel (Roby) Brown, died May 18, 2019, at St. Francis Convent in Saint Francis, Wis. She was born August 13, 1921, in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and attended St. John the Baptist School in Longmont, Colo. Following graduation from Longmont High School, she entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. After professing vows, she continued her education at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wis., and completed her bachelor's degree in music in 1950. From 1944 to1976, she taught music at elementary and high schools in Chicago Heights, Ill.; Emery, S.D.; and in Sterling and St. John the Baptist in Longmont (1968-1976), Colo. From 1976-1989, she was a pastoral assistant at St. John the Baptist until she retired. She remained in Longmont as a volunteer until 1996 and then moved to Estes Park, Colo., where, in connection with Our Lady of the Mountains parish, she continued her volunteer ministry with activities for the elderly. After returning to Longmont from 2002-2011, she spent another seven years as a volunteer in Saint Francis, Wis., until her full retirement in 2018, at which time she also celebrated her 75th jubilee of profession. Funeral services at St. Francis Convent Chapel (3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) were attended by a niece, Vivian Hill, and nephews Doug, Dennis and Leanna Zlaten of Longmont. Other survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom Sister Margaret Jo shared life for 79 years.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 29, 2019