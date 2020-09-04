Margery Gooldy

"Be involved in something bigger than yourself" - Marge Gooldy Loving wife, most adored mother and grandmother, devoted friend, and faithful, compassionate servant of God. Marge worked as a stewardess (when they were still called "stewardesses"), as an elementary school teacher, and as an assistant project manager at Westin environmental firm. But her most treasured occupations were those of wife and mother, and at these she excelled. Marge is survived by her son Tom Gooldy and his wife Bev, her daughter Martha Gooldy Garcia and her husband Gil, and her daughter Ann Gooldy Gonzales and her husband Diego. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren David Gooldy and his wife Ashley (and their daughter Bekah), Tim Gooldy, and Jennie Rodgers and her husband Bob. Marge's pure and simple faith in Jesus was the basis of all she did. Marge and her husband Don volunteered for years with Crossroads Ministry in Estes Park; she was actively involved in Estes Park Summit Church, which she dearly loved; she joyfully opened her home and life to those in need, and her infectious laugh, sense of humor and smile were a blessing to all. Marge always welcomed adventures whether it be participating in book clubs or a discussion group on famous Supreme Court cases. She skied the Colorado slopes on wooden skis. She explored the back roads of Ireland, Italy, Prague, and Quebec; she navigated the streets and sights of New York and wandered down (and flew kites on) quiet Oregon beaches. She loved to play bridge with her buddies, and, as her son likes to say, was a "gin rummy jedi." If there was an interesting or fun event to attend, she (and her lovely Estes Park friends) were the first in line. Marge loved to say, "I can do it." And she has done "it," her life, with courage and determination and a love of God that was palpable. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me - the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of His return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Should you feel so led, you can donate to either Crossroads Ministry in Estes Park serving those in need, or the Urban Farm, a non-profit farm promoting youth and community education and involvement in Denver. Marge loved both of these non-profits. For links to their websites, the online version of Marge's story and memorial service information, please go to goesfuneralcare.com.

