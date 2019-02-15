|
Marguerite Huber Klocksiem was born November 20, 1919 in Walnut Grove, MN and died January 20, 2019 at Presbyterian Village, Austell, GA of heart failure. She was graduated from Lanesboro, IA High School in 1936. In 1941, she was graduated from Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Des Moines, IA as a registered nurse. She was married in 1942 to Dr. Harold Klocksiem, who later became a renowned anesthesiologist at that hospital. While he served overseas in the European Theater of World War II as a medical officer in the 2nd Infantry Division, Marguerite was supervisor of the birthrooms at Iowa Methodist Hospital. Two children, Kenneth and Marianne, were born and blessed this marriage. Dr. Klocksiem died in 1997. Marguerite was a volunteer extraordinaire. She served her community and was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Des Moines for sixty years, holding positions as the second woman to be a member of the Board of Trustees, charter member of F.U.M.C. Foundation, chair of many committees, active member of United Methodist Women, and volunteer church cateress for six years. She was an active volunteer at her retirement home at Wesley Acres in Des Moines for twenty years before moving to Georgia to be nearer her son and his family in Nashville, and her daughter and her husband in Atlanta. Marguerite was an expert cook, loved reading, sewing, home decorating, nature, bird-watching, bridge, solving crossword puzzles in ink, TV sports, family activities, and alongside her husband, hosting hundreds of family and friends at their retirement summer home in Estes Park, CO. She fell in love with Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park when she first visited with her husband in 1946 immediately following World War II, and returned virtually every year thereafter until 2013. The Estes home remains in the care of her family. After her move to Georgia, she enjoyed hosting over one hundred dessert events for friends, arranging sixty curio cabinet displays, and playing bridge. Marguerite has been preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all family members of her generation except for one cousin and cousin-in-law. She is survived by her children, Ken (Judy Davison) of Nashvillle, TN, and Marianne (James Purvis) of Alpharetta, GA; grandsons, Rick Melamed (Melissa), and Dan Melamed (Sara); great-grandsons Zev, Matthew, and Tyce; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved "comfort" granddogs. There will be no formal memorial service. Her cremains will join those of her husband in Rocky Mountain National Park. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant St., Des Moines, IA, 30309, or to Rocky Mountain Conservancy "Best Use Fund" for Rocky Mountain National Park (rmconservancy.org).
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019