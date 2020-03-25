|
Marie Suzanne Palange Sollod passed away on March 18, 2020. She was 92. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 14, 1927 to an Italian-Lithuanian, opera-loving family. She was the middle child of three. She modeled in her youth, was in the Miss Ohio pageant, and studied at (Case) Western University to become a nurse. There she met her husband, Alvin Sollod. For much of her life she lived in Maryland, where she and Al raised three children. She worked as a nurse in her husband's podiatry practice. An amateur artist, she also helped out as an art teacher when her kids were in elementary school. In later years, she operated an antique store-- specializing in vintage jewelry and Asian art. At 51, she was widowed, but carried on with the shop for a short while. At that time, she welcomed into her home her younger sister and two aunts. She then worked at the University of Maryland as a bookkeeper in the libraries division, and was there for almost 15 years before retiring at 65. In 2000, Marie and her sister, Virginia Bruce, left Maryland, moved briefly to California, before settling in Colorado in 2001 to be near her daughter. First in Boulder, the two sisters moved to Estes Park in 2014 where they resided at Prospect Park Living Center (now Estes Health Living Center). Marie is survived by her children--her son William Sollod and family of Columbia, Maryland; her son David Sollod and his family of Ocean City, Maryland; and her daughter Wendy Sollod and her family of Estes Park. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Alexandra Sollod Black, Max Sollod, Jacob Sollod, and Wolf Bezark. She also leaves behind one great-grandchild, Chase Black, who was born in January. She was a beautiful, giving and loving woman who will be greatly missed. Contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020