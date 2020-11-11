Marjorie Ann Davisson, a fiercely proud and independent woman, passed away at 98 after a short illness on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, CO. Marge, as she preferred to be called, moved to Estes Park in 2001. She loved living in Estes Park. She took great pleasure looking at the mountains, riding through Rocky Mountain National Park, and especially watching the elk and deer as they walked through her front lawn, grazed on the grass or trees and often slept right outside her living room window. Marge was born in Palmyra, New York where she lived with her parents Lillian and William A. German and her older brother William E. (all deceased). Following graduation from high school, Marge received additional education to become a bookkeeper. She worked at various companies primarily in Palmyra and Rochester, New York. The family fondly remembers one of her first jobs as a pickle packer. She enjoyed telling stories of the prisoners of war that were funneled in and out of the pickle works during WWII. Around 1963 Marge moved to Clearwater, Florida. A few months later, a friend introduced her to a handsome teacher and football coach named Hugh (Dave) Davisson (deceased). The newlyweds moved to Port Salerno, Florida where they spent many days on Dave's boat and traveling to the Caribbean. They also enjoyed visiting relatives in Indiana. Marge loved to travel. She went to Florida many times before moving there, but also toured numerous cities in the United States and Canada, as well as memorable trips to Alaska and Australia. One unforgettable trip Marge took when she was in her 80's was to Disney World with a friend from Estes Park. Marge loved animals. She had numerous parakeets throughout her life. All of them "talked" fluently. She also loved dogs. She rescued numerous small dogs from local animal shelters, bringing her last one to Estes Park with her. Marge is survived by her niece Elizabeth Galvin, her husband Martin and their daughter Erin of Hernando, Florida and her nephew Will German and his wife Karen of Sonoma, California, their daughter Alea German-Thompson and her husband Jared and son Asher of Manitou Springs, CO. In lieu of donations, the family suggests sharing a smile and kind word with everyone you know, meet or pass. Sharing the spirit of happiness and kindness will raise your spirit and that of the recipient as well.

