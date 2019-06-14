|
Mary "Marty" Williams of Estes Park passed away on May 12, 2019 at Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora Colorado. Marty was born in San Benito Texas on March 21. 1956. Along with her family she moved to Estes Park from Des Moines Iowa in 1991. She had worked at H&R Block, Coldwell Banker, La Casa, The Other Side, Bob Hope's TV and Video, and managed Pizza Hut. She also worked at and later owned Rocky Mountain Traders and Highlander Apartments with her husband Daniel. She had served in the U.S. Army in the Viet Nam era. Marty met her husband Daniel when she rented an apartment from him in 1992. They were married in Las Vegas Nevada on February 10, 2000. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, bingo, and gambling. She particularly loved helping Daniel work on projects at the apartments they owned together. She was preceded in death by her daughters Heather and Crystal Beougher. She is survived by her husband Daniel, her sons Louis Gonzales and Jason Beougher, and her grandson Jayden Beougher. A memorial will be held on Sunday June 16 at the American Legion at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you contribute to planting trees in the planter she was working on immediately prior to her passing. Contributions may be brought to her memorial or mailed to Dan Williams Box 1591 Estes Park 80517. Memo "Marty's Trees".
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on June 14, 2019