|
|
Dr. Norris S. Nahman, age 93, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA to parents Hyman Cohen Nahman and Rae Levine Nahman. After high school, he entered the U.S. Merchant Marines in 1943 attaining the rank of Chief Electrician. Subsequently, he received a BS degree in electronic engineering from California State Polytechnic, an MS from Stanford in electrical engineering, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas. His military career included time with the Army Security Agency, a predecessor to today's NSA. In 1966 he joined the National Bureau of Standards in Boulder, Colorado where he organized and directed the new Pulse and Time Domain Section as Chief. He was a member of several academic societies and was the recipient of several national and international awards for his scientific contributions. His work always included close relationships with Universities, where he taught graduate students and mentored and advised many pursuing their PhD. Dr. Nahman was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Darlene Nahman (1995); his sister, Caroline Kuhn (2012); his longtime partner, Gloria Short (2015); and his grandson, Jeffrey Henderson (2017). His surviving relatives include his son, Stan Nahman (Beverly) of Aiken, SC; daughter, Vicki Henderson of Estes Park, CO; son, Vance Nahman (Kathy) of San Diego, CA; and son, Scott Nahman (Karen) of Firestone, CO; seven grandchildren, David Henderson, Lianna Gurule, Kelly McGovren, Andy and Haley Nahman, Steven and Zachary, and two great-grandchildren (Nora and Ruby McGovren). Throughout his life, Norris was an avid Amateur Radio enthusiast (HAM), fly fisherman, Boy Scout leader, and mentor to hundreds of students and colleagues. He was a loving husband and dedicated father to his children and grandchildren. A celebration of Norris's Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Longmont American Legion, Post 32, 315 South Bowen Street, Longmont Colorado, at 1:00pm. Burial will be by private ceremony for immediate family at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trout Unlimited by visiting their website: https://www.tu.org/. Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, CO is handling arrangements. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019