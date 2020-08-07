Patricia Volker

Patricia "Patty" Neal Volker, a resident of Estes Park for 40 years, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, July 20, 2020. Patty lived a full, generous, and joyful life. She loved to meet people and create new and colorful things. She was a good listener and gave straight advice. She loved family and staying connected. Patricia Ann Neal was born in Thor, Iowa on July 9, 1932 and was the first of four children born to Agnes (Anderson) and Fay Mel Neal. The family moved from Iowa to Loveland, Colorado in 1944 where she graduated from Loveland High School in 1950. She was awarded a scholarship to Colorado Women's College in Denver where she studied textiles, laying the groundwork for a lifelong passion of weaving and fiber art. She married her high school sweetheart Gene Hanson in 1954 while he was in the Air Force stationed in Texas. Between 1956 and 1957 they lived in Rabat, Morocco where she enjoyed going to markets and experiencing local cuisine. Upon their return to the United States they both attended the University of Wyoming where they each earned degrees in pharmacy. Their daughter Donay was born the year they graduated in 1960, followed by their son Joel in 1961. Returning to Loveland, Patty worked at West Lake Pharmacy and W&T Pharmacy until they purchased West Park Pharmacy in Estes Park, CO. Gene and Patty divorced in 1985. West Park Pharmacy was in business from 1979 to 1989. Patty was proud to be a business owner in Estes Park and genuinely cared for her customers. After her store closed she worked at Rocky Mountain Pharmacy in Estes Park until her retirement in the mid 1990's. In 1989 she met Robert Volker and they were married in 1990. Over the next 30 years they enjoyed travelling, frequently to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, but always loved returning to their home in Estes Park. They were regular customers of Kind Coffee, often seen sharing a newspaper and bagel. Patty loved creating clothing, rugs and fiber art. She was an award winning weaver. Patty was instrumental in setting up the Weavers Attic in The Old Church Shops located in downtown Estes Park. She spent much of her time demonstrating the various looms and educating visitors on all aspects of weaving. She was an active member of the Northern Colorado Weavers Guild and for several years organized meetings and shows including the Estes Park Wool Market and Fiber Celebration shows. Patty was very active in many community organizations. She was a cancer survivor for over 45 years and organized group support meetings and fund raising events with donations going toward cancer research and survivor support. True to her character, she walked 50 miles from Fort Collins to Boulder, CO in August 2001 for the Avon 3-Day Breast Cancer walk with donations going to cancer research. In October 2019 Patty travelled to visit her son Joel and family in Aiken, South Carolina for a two week trip, but fell and broke her pelvis. Due to health complications she was not able to return to her beautiful Colorado home. Patty was preceded in death by her daughter Donay Hanson, brother Jim Neal, first husband Gene Hanson, and second husband Robert Volker. She is survived by her son Joel Hanson and his wife Tammy, grandson Kyle Hanson, brother Mel Neal and wife Delores, sister Ellen Leenerts and husband Virgil, stepsons Michael and Steven Volker, stepdaughter Julie (Volker) Miotke, and stepgranddaughter Sophia Volker. She had six nieces and one nephew. No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

