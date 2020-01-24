|
Peggy Parenti (nee Smith), a resident of Estes Park, CO since 1991, formerly of Park Forest and Olympia Fields, IL, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville, IL, at the age of 91. Peggy was born on February 5, 1928 in Macomb, IL, the daughter of Zelma Dell (nee Wear) and Alfred Ernest Smith. An only child, she lived with her parents and grandparents, Florence (nee Oldham) and Roscoe Conklin Wear. She grew up during the Depression, and helped her mother and grandmother tend their garden and chickens, and hunted with her father. Money was tight, and she learned how to knit from her mother, who had to unknit and then reknit her sweaters, adding on extra yarn, as she kept on growing. Nothing was thrown out, and everything was saved, something her daughters can attest to while attempting to clear out her attics last summer. She received her B.A. in Art Education from Western Illinois University (WIU) in 1949 and began a long and illustrious career as an Art Teacher at the Elementary, Middle and High School levels. While at WIU, she met Terry Parenti, of Blue Island, IL. She mistakenly thought he was too young for her but agreed to talk with him because he was such a good dancer. She came close to flunking basket weaving as she spent that class time watching Terry play tennis, and they married in 1952. After a brief stay in Michigan, they settled in Park Forest, and later, Olympia Fields, IL, where she was active in the Park Forest Art Center, Girl Scouts, Calvary United Protestant Church, and the Infant Welfare Society. Peggy and Terry became the parents to three children: Lisa (the late Lawrence Hrynko) of Aurora, IL, Kathryn (Kenneth Eichwald) of Naperville, IL and the late James. She was a hands-on mother, very involved with their schools and activities, and had their love, even when she embarrassed them by jitterbugging in her bobby socks in their home. Peggy shared her love of the stories of "Winnie the Pooh" by reading them aloud to her children when they were young, adding phrases like "Oh, Bother" and "Tut, tut, looks like rain" to their daily lives. After their retirement in 1991, Peggy and Terry moved in to Estes Park, CO, a town they fell in love with during their honeymoon. They built their dream home on the side of a mountain on a road leading to Rocky Mountain National Park. Peggy continued her love of the arts by knitting, weaving (on three different looms), embroidering, rug hooking, and hanging art at the Art Center of Estes Park. She and Terry enjoyed traveling around the west and collecting Western and Native American art, and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Peggy loved dogs all her life, and especially enjoyed her last two cocker spaniels, Maggie and Annie. Peggy was the fond grandmother of four: Katelyn (Michael Squeo) Eichwald, Terry (Teejay Hanes) Eichwald, Lara Hrynko and Duncan Hrynko, whom she taught to draw and knit, among other valuable life lessons. Her grandchildren are blonde, brunette and red-headed, so she said she could change her hair color to any shade, and just claim her grandchild's hair color came from her. And she did. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, husband and son. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, a memorial visitation will be held from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., with a celebration of Peggy's life from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44. S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to: Tallgrass Arts Association Gallery (formerly the Park Forest Art Center), 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest, IL 60466, (708) 748-3377, https:// www.tallgrassarts.org/ or Estes Valley Land Trust, 1191 Woodstock Dr., Estes Park, CO 80517, (970) 577-6837, https://evlandtrust.org/ For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020