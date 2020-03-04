|
Regina Clark, 66, was born October 10, 1953 to Willard and Helen Myers in Trenton, NJ. She spent her early years in Washington Crossing, PA and then moved with her family to Estes Park, CO in the early 60's. Regina joined the junior ski patrol at age 14 at Hidden Valley ski area in Rocky Mountain National Park, CO, where she later became a professional ski patroller after high school. She moved to Big Sky, MT in the mid 70's to work ski patrol and ski patrolled at Bridger Bowl for 16 years from late 70's to fall of 1996. Regina went back to Big Sky for one more year pro patrol and the next year part-time pro, then she continued working on the volunteer patrol at Big Sky while a full-time permanent USFS employee. Summers were spent working for the Forest Service on trails, as a Wilderness Guard, and as a range technician. Regina got a full-time job in 1997 as a Range Conservation Specialist for the US Forest Service, Bozeman Ranger District. She graduated from MSU in 1983 in plant and soils, range in 1993 and worked as a botanist. Regina also rode with the Bozeman Saddleite Drill Team for many years. She enjoyed packing excursions in the mountains, as well as other adventures involving fishing and horseback riding with close friends and her husband Dene. Regina is survived by her husband, Dene Brandt of 20 years; mother, Helen Meyers of Estes Park, CO; brothers Paul of Estes Park, CO, John (Bridget) of Arvada, CO, David (Cathy) of Broomfield, CO, Joseph (Denise) of Grand Junction, CO, and father Willard of Guadalajara, Mexico. A Rosary will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney's Catholic Church. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020