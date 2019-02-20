|
|
Dr. Richard E. Guest, 74, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away early the morning of February 5, 2019 of heart failure. He was born in LaJunta, Colorado to John and Lorraine Guest on March 16, 1944. On the fifth of June, 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda Sand in Fort Collins, Colorado. During their 52 year marriage, they reared two wonderful children, Elise and Greg. Over the course of their marriage, they lived in Fort Collins, Denver, Sterling and Estes Park, Colorado as well as Chicago, Des Moines, and Boston while pursuing educational and occupational opportunities. A brilliant gentleman, Richard served within many vocations throughout his life including as a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice for over thirty years; as a Methodist minister; as the director of several counseling centers; as an Assistant Professor of Marriage and Family Therapy for Colorado State University; and as a worker for people whose place in society was often in jeopardy. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from Colorado State University, a Master of Divinity from The Iliff School of Theology and a Doctorate of Philosophy from Northwestern University. In later years, he worked in several capacities for the Larimer County Department of Health and Human Services, managing the office at Estes Park, Colorado; then, moving to Fort Collins and working for transportation issues for the disabled; and establishing a program to reduce recidivism within the Larimer County Jail, among other such undertakings throughout Fort Collins. Richard was active in many community projects, serving as an early President for Crossroads Battered Women's Shelter, consulting with The House of Neighborly Service and with 3Hopeful Hearts, among others. He was a strong supporter of Restorative Justice Programs. While living in Des Moines, Richard was primary in developing a non-profit Pastoral Counseling Center with a satellite Grief Counseling Center. He loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours as a youth hunting (but later only with a camera) and as a life-long fisherman whose skills as a fly-tying fisherman were much in demand. On many occasions, he was the only one in a group to catch fish. He recently published an autobiography entitled A Place to Cross the River highlighting his early life in Rocky Ford. His skills as an author, musician, singer, photographer, poet, and artist were remarkable. In addition, his ability to connect with others and to remember myriad facts, data, and knowledge of the world was unsurpassed. Trite as it might seem, Richard Guest was truly a man for all seasons. Those grieving his loss are incalculable. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Linda Sand Guest of Fort Collins, daughter Elise Guest (Jeff Kloosterman) of Arvada, son Gregory Guest (Andi) of Loveland, and four young grandchildren Kiki, Christopher, Thomas and Brendon. Other survivors include Deanna and Boyd Swift, Teresa and Rick Morford of Fort Collins; Mike and Darlene Sand of Hot Springs, SD; and Colleen and Rob Oquist of La Junta and numerous nieces and nephews A beautiful funeral service was held Friday, February 8, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins with interment at Grandview Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be made to Crossroads Women's Center or to the House of Neighborly Service or to a . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019