Robert Bruce Sunderland, 85, passed away in his new home in Bryan, TX on August 21, 2020. Prior to June, Bob had been a resident of San Antonio for more than 60 years. Known variously by friends and family as Bob, Bobby, R.B. and Be-Bob, he was born on September 16, 1934 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Graduating from Lawrence High School, Bob joined the Air Force as an airplane mechanic and was eventually stationed in San Antonio where he met his beloved wife of 63 years, Frances Jean McCreless. He continued his education at Southern Methodist University earning a degree in Business/Insurance which he immediately put to good use working for his father-in-law, S.E. McCreless, at American Security Life Insurance Company. When S.E. retired, Bob took over the reigns as CEO and enjoyed a thriving career at ASL and then McMarr Properties, until he handed the company's reigns to his son David. His remarkable leadership skills coupled with his devotion to Jesus Christ made him a valued leader for many years on boards and committees of his church, in the Rotary Club, on the Texas Methodist Foundation Board, the Asbury College Board of Trustees and the Estes Park Summer Residents' Association. Bob also enjoyed a great love of the outdoors and hunting, spending 61 years of summer vacations in Estes Park, Colorado and even more fall hunting seasons in the Texas Hill country at his beloved McMarr Ranch. He is survived by his wife Frances Jean; his son David Sunderland (his wife Shannon and their daughters Cassandra and Devyn) of San Antonio; his daughter Jeanne Coyle (her husband Pat and their children Katie, David and Lexie) of Bryan; his sister Marion Drummond of Wellfleet MA; his brother Eddie Sunderland of Cocoa Beach FL; and other nieces, nephews and members of his extended Sunderland family in Massachusetts, Florida and Georgia. A livestream of his memorial service will take place at 2pm CO time. https://theu. online.church/ Memorial gifts may be made to: University United Methodist Church Woodlawn Partnership Fund 5084 De Zavala Road San Antonio TX 78249

