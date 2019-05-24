|
Dr. Robert Norton Baker died on May 5, 2019. He passed peacefully at his home in Estes Park, Colorado, in the company of loved ones at the age of 96. Bob was born in Inglewood, California, and grew up in the Los Angeles area. He graduated from Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri, and subsequently began his studies at Park University in Parkville, Missouri, and at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, where he received his medical degree in 1950. His career would eventually bring him to Omaha, Nebraska, where he was a professor of neurology and pathology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. At the First Unitarian Church of Omaha, he met and married his beloved wife Noreen "Reenie" (née Isaak) on June 19, 1971. In 1976, the Baker family moved to Kearney, Nebraska, where Bob established a private practice in neurology. After his retirement in 1992, he was honored by his colleagues as a "pioneer physician" for being the first neurologist between Lincoln and Denver. Bob and Reenie then moved to Estes Park, Colorado, fulfilling their dream to live in "paradise". Bob and Reenie are survived by their three children: Mark, living in Berlin, Germany; Kent and Melanie, living in Kearney, Nebraska; and two grandchildren, Trevor and Teya, also of Kearney, Nebraska. A family memorial service was held at his home in Estes Park, Colorado, on May 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to the Unitarian Universalist Association or the American Red Cross.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on May 24, 2019