|
|
Robert "Bob" Volker, a long-time resident of Estes Park, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was twice a husband, father to three kids, a life-long teacher, quick with a joke, and an uncommonly good and kind man. He enjoyed travelling to the West Coast but always loved returning to his home in Estes Park. Bob's life-long hobbies were aviation and architecture, and he was a skilled craftsman as well. His passion for over forty years was researching 1930's-era military aircraft, particularly the Boeing P-12 and P-26 fighters. He shared his collection of original negatives and rare photographs with other enthusiasts, contributing to numerous others' collections and publications. Robert was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on February 6, 1929 and was the first of three children born to Charlotte Allison and Harold Volker. In 1942 the family moved to Auburn, Washington where he graduated from Auburn High School in 1946. During WWII he worked at the Boeing Renton factory helping build B-29 Superfortresses. After high school he returned to Mount Clemens where he met Eleanor Smith. They were married in 1952 while both were earning teaching degrees from Eastern Michigan University. After graduating in 1953, Eleanor began her first career as a special education teacher and Bob began teaching high school biology in Trenton, Michigan. In August of that year he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served as a Technician Corporeal until June 1955, stationed at Camp Sendai, Japan with Company D, Fourth Signal Battalion. He returned from the Army and resumed teaching high school science classes for the Trenton School system. Bob was an exceptional teacher and conveyed his enthusiasm and love for learning to students for the next thirty years. His main subjects were biology and physiology, but his goal was to teach critical thinking and prepare students for careers in all branches of science. He had high expectations of his students and worked hard to see them succeed. He had a talent for explaining complex subjects in a calm and clear manner, and often relied on his dry sense of humor to keep things fun and interesting. In 1960 they moved across the river to Grosse Ile, MI where they raised three children. In 1975 Eleanor began her second career in real-estate and became a well-liked and successful realtor. Between 1974 and 1975 both Bob and Eleanor had bouts with cancer. Bob's cancer did not return, but Eleanor fought cancer for the next decade and passed away in 1985 at the age of 55. After Bob's retirement as Science Department Head for the Trenton High School, he and son Steven moved to Estes Park in 1985. In the years that followed he met Patricia Hanson and they were married in 1990. He adored Patty and enjoyed helping with her many hobbies. They shared a common love for travel and enjoyed countless adventures over the next three decades. Bob is survived by his wife Patricia N.; son Michael R. and granddaughter Sophia; son Steven F.; daughter Julie A. Miotke and her husband Kris of Dublin, OH; sisters Elaine Penney and Verna "Mickey" Phillips; stepson Joel Hanson and his wife Tammy of Aiken, SC; and stepgrandson Kyle Hanson. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Smith Volker and his stepdaughter Donay Hanson. A celebration of life will be held at the Good Samaritan Society-Estes Park Village on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019