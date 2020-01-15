Home

Robert W. Bradley


1943 - 2019
Robert W. Bradley Obituary
Robert W. Bradley passed away December 27, 2019 at the age of 76 in Port Huron, Michigan. Born February 13, 1943, he spent most of his childhood moving from one National Park to another. At age 12, he moved to Estes Park, Colorado and fell in love. He swore that Estes would be his home as an adult. He wound up spending most of his adult life doing just that. A world renowned rock climber, Bob had hundreds of climbs on the surrounding Rocky Mountains. He loved Longs Peak most of all. So much so that he married his wife, Susan, at Chasm Lake in 1983. She preceded him in death, passing away in 2012. Bob spent the last few years of his life living in Michigan with his daughter and her family. He is survived by his son, Aaron Bradley; daughter, Kristin Bedford and her husband, Aaron; a grandson, Aric Patterson; and granddaughter, Isabella Bedford. A memorial will be held in Estes Park when the weather warms in June. Date to be determined.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
