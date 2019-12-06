|
|
Longtime Estes Park resident Ron Duell died at home Wednesday evening, November 27, 2019, surrounded by his family who were by his side throughout two months of illness brought on by leukemia. Ronald Axel Duell was born October 26, 1933, in Eaton, CO. His parents were Edward and Anna (Norlander) Duell. After graduating from high school, Ron farmed with his family east of Eaton, LaSalle, and Greeley. He later joined the United States Army, serving in Japan during the Korean War. He returned to farming following his military service and on November 9, 1958, he married Marcia Lane in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1965 the couple moved to Estes Park where they raised their family of three children and enriched the community with their tireless commitment to serving those around them. Their church home was the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, where Ron was a member and elder. Ron's first position in Estes Park was as a heavy equipment operator for Eastwood & Gavell. One of his signature achievements with the company was construction of the road to the top of Prospect Mountain. During the devastating flood of 1976 he worked throughout the night clearing roads and assisting first responders, and in clean-up and rebuilding efforts for weeks and months following. In 1979, he began a 23-year career with the Upper Thompson Sanitation District, retiring in 2002 as District Manager. After the 1982 Lawn Lake flood he worked seven days a week throughout the summer restoring sanitation and utility service to the Fall River Road homes and businesses. Ron served as a Director with the UTSD Board for ten years after his retirement. The Colorado State Special Districts Association honored Ron with the Distinguished Manager's Award in 2000 and the Years of Dedicated Service award in September 2019. Ron was a volunteer Fireman with the Estes Park Volunteer Fire Department for seventeen years. He was a Boy Scout leader and accompanied the boys on many hikes and campouts, supplying Marcia's delicious (and hot!) chili to the boys on their annual Christmas tree-cut campouts. He also helped establish the Charles Heights Homeowners Association, and over time became widely regarded as the unofficial caretaker for the Charles Heights neighborhood. Ron is survived by Marcia, his wife of 61 years, sons Ronald Duell (fiancée Deborah Holmes) of Estes Park and Shawn Duell (Cynthia) of Tucson, AZ, daughter Lisa Schmidt (Alan) of Houston, TX, thirteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Edna Johnson and Betty McQueen, and brother Lloyd Duell. Ron's family is deeply grateful for the prayers, support, and assistance lovingly provided by so many friends and associates over the last three months. A memorial service will celebrate Ron's life on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Avenue, Estes Park. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Ministry, Bright Christmas, or Life's Choices in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark to send a message to Ron's family.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019