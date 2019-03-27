|
Scott passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 56. Resident of Estes Park, CO. CEO of Grand Heritage Hotel Group, Estes Park, CO and former President and CEO of H.B. Stubbs Company, Warren, MI. Proud graduate of Cranbrook School, Denison University and the University of Michigan. Beloved son of Mary Louise and Stephen. Dear brother of Stephen H. (Kathryn). Loving and devoted uncle of Shannon. Nephew of David Bird (Pam), Margaret Hooker (Ed Wilburn) and Connie Dugger. Visitation for family and close friends, today, Wednesday March 27th from 3-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48073, (248) 549-0500. Memorial service and a Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Cranbrook Kingswood Alumni Association, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019