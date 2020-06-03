Shirley Gene Hornbein passed away peacefully at home in Clarkston, Washington July 5, 2019. She was born January 14th, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to Ted and Alice Swartz. Gene's father taught her, without regard to gender, fly fishing, marksmanship and handicrafts. During her college years at the University of Colorado she was a Girl Scout counselor and a member of the mountaineering club. It was there she met Tom Hornbein. They were married for 15 years and had five children. Gene lived and traveled in many places including Colorado, California, Washington, Alaska, Pakistan, India, and Nepal. Redmond, Washington was home for many years, where she taught elementary school. After retiring from teaching, she worked at REI, studied Hindi and Urdu, and volunteered with the Southeast Asian Refugee program in Seattle, teaching English as a second language. She studied and worked overseas for several years, teaching English in Pakistan. Colorado was a very special place in Gene's heart. After moving to Washington state in the 1960's, she returned to the Estes Park area on summer breaks, camping out with her children. She eventually bought a cabin where the family spent many memorable summers. She loved the outdoors - she hiked, backpacked, skied, and gardened. A creative person, she painted, sewed and knit, and made beautiful quilts. She donated her handicrafts to the Hilltop Guild in Allenspark, Colorado. She passed on to her children her love of the outdoors and sense of adventure. Gene is survived by her children Lia Scavotto, Lynn Hornbein, Cari Hornbein, Andrea Hornbein, and Bob Hornbein, and her brother, TR Swartz. Her ashes will be scattered in the place she loved the most, the Rocky Mountains.

