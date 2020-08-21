Estes Park resident Siv Verschuur died in Fort Collins, CO on Thursday August 13, 2020. She was 91 years old. Siv A.M. Johansson was born in Asige, Sweden on May 14, 1929. Her parents were Hilding and Astrid (Hellstrom) Johansson. Siv attended schools in Halmstad Halland and Statens Nursing College at Stockholm, Sweden. She became a Registered Nurse, worked in operating rooms, administering anesthesia in Sweden, the New York Hospital for Special Surgery, and MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX. Siv married Jan Verschuur on May 23, 1956 in Asige. Siv was a dedicated and caring mother who gave up nursing to raise 5 children. While supporting Jan in his foreign service career, Siv was the rock in providing a safe and stable home environment as the family transitioned to new locations around the globe. With each new post, Siv set up the household and helped her family adjust to new schools, languages, and cultures. Siv was always the gracious hostess as she supported Jan in his career as Counselor in the American Foreign Service, hosting world leaders, astronauts, and American international executives. In 1975, the couple purchased property in Estes Park and in 1985 became permanent residents. Siv was a talented artist in many mediums from sketching, oil painting, stitchery, pottery, and making silver jewelry. Of particular note, she spent over two decades traveling weekly to her china painting classes in Fort Collins and enjoying the comradery of her instructors and fellow artists. Siv artistic endeavors led to her owning and operated Siv's Trading, where she turned her artistic depictions of Estes Park into bags that were sold in boutique shops in downtown Estes. From there Siv's Trading evolved into specializing in importing and wholesaling Ladies' fashion accessories. Always the Swede, Siv hand-sewed a traditional Swedish costume representing her region of southern Sweden. For many years, Siv proudly wore this costume and carried the Swedish flag at the Estes Park Scandinavian Festival. Siv was a member of the Lutheran faith, the Order of VASA, Scandinavians of Estes Park, the Swedish Heritage Society of Northern Colorado, and Alumni Association of Statens Nursing School. Siv was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and a son, Vincent Verschuur in 1994. She is survived by her husband, Jan, sons Gerrit and John, daughters Astrid and Ingrid, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Siv's wishes were to be cremated and buried in Estes Valley Memorial Gardens and Asige, Sweden. A private service for family and close friends took place this week at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Salud Clinic of Estes Park in care of Allnutt Funeral service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.

