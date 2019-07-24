|
Dad was part of "The Greatest Generation". He was born to Colonel Louis Verne Jones and Mary Appleman Jones at Fort Benning, Georgia on February 18, 1924. He lived for 95 adventurous years all over the world, but Estes Park, CO was his home for the past 43 years. He and his wife, Carolyn, treasured the natural beauty, peace, and small town atmosphere of the Rocky Mountains. Dad was the third of six children. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Ruth Hassemer (Col. David, USAF); Lt. Louis Verne Jones, Jr., US Army; David Andrew Jones (Marie); and Theodore Alan Jones, U S Navy (Diane of Silverdale, WA). Dad's only surviving sibling is Lawrence Michael Jones of Portland, OR. Dad always said his brothers were his best friends. Dad was living at Pearl Harbor when it was bombed by the Japanese. He attended Roosevelt High School in Honolulu and would have graduated with the Class of 1942. He remained lifelong friends with those classmates who had been through so much together. Before Dad could graduate his father was transferred to Wichita, KS and he graduated from Wichita East in 1943. Following his high school graduation he was drafted and attended Officer's Candidate School and then became part of the 11th Airborne stationed in Japan. Dad was a paratrooper. His initial job was to secure the base for General McArthur's arrival. Dad was a lifelong Presbyterian. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church of the Rockies. He always sang in a church choir, was an ordained elder, taught Junior High Sunday School, and was often the go-to person to create adult fellowship events. He also sang in the Estes Park Chorale and played bagpipes for six years with difficulty but total enjoyment. He sang with Robert Shaw while in Cincinnati where he also developed a love of bird watching which lasted the rest of his life. Dad married our mother, Mary Ellen "Mariel" Luckens on December 23, 1944. They were married 41 years before they divorced. They had three daughters, Jan Ellen Boutelle of Salt Lake City, UT; Jennianne "Annie" Brown (Richard) of Salt Lake City, UT; and Judith Carol Eschmeyer (Kenneth), estranged and whereabouts unknown. On November 26, 1986 Dad married Carolyn Jean McDaniel Anderson Jones. They were married for 32 years prior to Dad's death. He and Carolyn did a lot of traveling in their 5th -wheel following their respective retirements. They also enjoyed doing "home exchanges" during their travels to England, Alaska and Hawaii and much of the continental USA. Dad loved the out-of-doors. He was a forester by degree, graduating from Colorado A&M with a B.S. and from the University of Washington with a Masters in Forest Management. We daughters grew up immersed in an appreciation of American history and nature! As an undergrad he swam backstroke on the swim team where he also made lifelong friends. He loved hiking in the Rockies and fly-fishing. Dad was the Building Inspector for the City of Estes Park prior to his retirement. He also worked for Weyerhauser for many years. He always said; however, that his favorite job came AFTER RETIREMENT when he drove tours through Rocky Mountain National Park. He loved the job because he met so many interesting and wonderful "folks". Dad loved sharing the beautiful State of Colorado! Dad was not a perfect person, but he loved deeply and always let you know how important you were to him. He was always glad to see you and talk to you. He was extremely emotional and would cry when he talked about his family. He always had warm memories and thoughts about his parents, brothers and sister. He adored his nieces and nephews and was as proud of them as if they were his own. Yes Dad, you were a good Dad. You did the very best you knew how. You loved us. We will miss you forever and remember you always. Dad is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his three daughters, and four grandsons, Bret Eschmeyer, Chad Eschmeyer, Trevor Louis Brown, and Tyler Mark Brown. He was preceded in death by grandsons, Charles Louis Reed (son of Jan) and Travis Mathew Brown (son of Annie). The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Community Presbyterian Church of the Rockies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado State University Scholarship Fund.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on July 24, 2019