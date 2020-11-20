Steven C. Vogt, respected father and friend, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2020. Steve was born on January 28th, 1958 to Avis "Eileen" and Earl C. Vogt in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After high school he moved to New Orleans and worked offshore on oil rigs until moving to Estes Park, CO in 1987. This is where Steve and his former spouse and lifelong friend Anne Vogt raised two loved children together. After moving to Estes Park Steve created, built, owned and operated Range View Security, Inc. He loved riding his Harley, "puttering" in his shed and yard, and he was always lending a helping hand to everyone around him. Steve is survived by his son Chris Vogt and his spouse, Natali Georgieva, his daughter Chelsea and her spouse, Johnathan Euell; his other half Carrie Belt, her children Tryler (Anna) Belt, Jake Belt and Noah Pitsch; His brother Robert A. Vogt and spouse Cidalis (Tina), his nieces and nephews include Paige (Jacob Besze), Alana (Milton Johnson III), and Nathan Vogt; and his six adored grandchildren Layla and Johnathan Euell, Abigail, Lilly, Finnley and Wyatt Belt. Steve made a huge impact all our lives, his friends, family and community. We love you Steve and we will miss you so much. He would want us to "enjoy the ride." We can only expect the same for him. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store